Lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth’s new pic breaks internet

Mumbai: The relationship rumors of Indian actor Siddharth and Hyderabad royalty Aditi Rao Hydari have been doing rounds for quite some time. Even though none of the actors have made an official statement, netizens have speculated about their linkup, as the couple is often seen spending time together and going for lunch and dinner dates.

New pictures of the couple have left people surprised. The stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport and are now in Rajasthan enjoying their time together. Actress Bina Kak shared pictures of Aditi and Siddharth as she hosted them at her house. The actress posted the pictures on her Instagram with the caption “Happiest when the children visit me at home.” A wellness coach and Bollywood personality commented “Such happy photos” under the post.

Both Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been known for being extremely private about their personal lives. They are known for being the simple stars of the cutthroat Bollywood industry.