Lovebirds Rashmika, Vijay wear same hoodie on elections day

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are the popular South Indian actors and there are rumours that the duo are dating each other. Various pictures of both the actors from the same place earlier went viral and there are multiple reports which also claim that they are in a serious relationship.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor also hinted that Rashmika is dating Vijay Deverakonda during ‘Unstoppable With NBK’. Rashmika and Vijay are dating each other since they appeared in the superhit film ‘Geetha Govindam’, as per reports.

And now, to add more fuel to the rumours, both the actors were spotted wearing the matching sweatshirt/hoodie today.

Yes, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the airport while Vijay was greeted by his fans at a polling booth when he came to cast his vote as Telangana Assembly elections are held on Thursday. Both the actors were spotted wearing white hoodies and it was not an accidental twinning as it has become a fashion among the couples to wear the same colour or designed clothes nowadays.

The rumoured couple has opted for the ‘Rowdy Wear’ hoodies. Both the hoodies were printed in the same colour too. It seems that Vijay who owns the ‘Rowdy Wear’ has designed the two same special hoodies for himself and his rumoured girlfriend.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Family Star while the Rashmika starrer Animal movie is set to hit the theaters on 1st of December.