Telangana: Lovers attempt to end life in Karimnagar, man succumbs

The couple attempted to end their lives, fearing rejection of their love by their families.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 25th June 2024 1:12 pm IST
Lovers attempt to end life in Karimnagar, man succumbs
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Two lovers consumed poisonous substances after their parents did not agree to their marriage. The incident happened in Karimnagar town on Sunday night. While the youngster died, the woman is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

A resident of Gudem, Mustabad mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district, Pentam Chandu, 23, worked as a harvester vehicle driver. He fell in love with the owner’s daughter.

Chandu and the woman tried to inform their parents about their relationship but failed to convince them.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad Police’s ‘lathi-charge after 11 pm’ warning

On Sunday, the duo went to Ujwala Park and had a long discussion. They decided to end their lives assuming that their parents would not agree to their marriage. Later, they went to a restaurant, where Chandu collapsed. It was then that the woman told the restaurant staff that they had consumed pesticide.

The hotel staff shifted Chandu to the district headquarters government hospital. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital, where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Monday night.

The woman’s parents rushed to Karimnagar and shifted her to a hospital in Yellareddypet, where she is undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of Chandu, Karimnagar Town-I police registered a case and are investigating.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 25th June 2024 1:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button