Telangana: Lovers attempt to end life in Karimnagar, man succumbs

Hyderabad: Two lovers consumed poisonous substances after their parents did not agree to their marriage. The incident happened in Karimnagar town on Sunday night. While the youngster died, the woman is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

A resident of Gudem, Mustabad mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district, Pentam Chandu, 23, worked as a harvester vehicle driver. He fell in love with the owner’s daughter.

Chandu and the woman tried to inform their parents about their relationship but failed to convince them.

On Sunday, the duo went to Ujwala Park and had a long discussion. They decided to end their lives assuming that their parents would not agree to their marriage. Later, they went to a restaurant, where Chandu collapsed. It was then that the woman told the restaurant staff that they had consumed pesticide.

The hotel staff shifted Chandu to the district headquarters government hospital. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital, where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Monday night.

The woman’s parents rushed to Karimnagar and shifted her to a hospital in Yellareddypet, where she is undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of Chandu, Karimnagar Town-I police registered a case and are investigating.