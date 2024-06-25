Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad Police’s ‘lathi-charge after 11 pm’ warning

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday reacted to the Hyderabad Police’s announcement warning people of lathi charges if seen on roads after 11 p.m.

A video of the announcement, made through a loudspeaker fitted to an autorickshaw in the Old City area, was widely circulated on social media. In the video, the announcer is heard warning people that if they are seen on roads after 11 p.m., they will be beaten up.

“Do not even dare to be seen after 11 p.m. If you dare, you will be beaten and lathi-charged. Police will not be friendly. Don’t open shops after 11 p.m.,” the announcer was heard saying.

A video of the Hyderabad police reportedly threatening traders with lathi charge has surfaced on social media leading to outrage among citizens who have questioned the “friendly policing” style of the city cops.



In a video that surfaced on social media platform X on Monday, June… pic.twitter.com/a9nkxUBem5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 24, 2024

‘Can such an announcement be made in Jubilee Hills?’ questions Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Telangana DGP and Hyderabad Police Commissioner if such an announcement could be made in Jubilee Hills, a posh neighborhood in the city.

“Whether they are Irani chai hotels or pan shops or commercial establishments, they should be allowed to remain open till 12 AM at least. In any case, there should be a uniform policy across the board. Big metros across the country allow shops to be open in the night. There’s already an economic downturn. Why is it different in Hyderabad?” he asked.

.@TelanganaDGP @CPHydCity could such an announcement be made by police in Jubilee Hills? Whether they are Irani chai hotels or pan shops or commercial establishments, they should be allowed to remain open till 12 AM at least. In any case, there should be a uniform policy across… https://t.co/bw7kVyYLvF — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 24, 2024

Many netizens found fault with the police for openly declaring that they are not friendly to the people.

The announcement came after directions were issued to shops and commercial establishments to close down their business by 11 p.m.

Hyderabad police on alert following a spate of murders

The restriction was imposed in view of the law and order situation. The city police are on alert following a spate of murders during the last few days.

People were also advised not to offer rides to strangers or move aimlessly on roads late at night. Those consuming liquor in public places have been warned of stringent action.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who recently reviewed the law and order situation, directed the police to act tough to check crime.

The police have intensified night patrolling in the city to check the movement of criminals and inebriated people causing a nuisance on the roads.

During the last couple of days, the police rounded up youths found roaming the streets after midnight and counseled them.

With inputs from IANS