Loveyapa flops, Aamir Khan says ‘Accha hua’ about son’s debut

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, made his big-screen debut with Loveyapa, a romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor. The movie was a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Love Today. Even though there was a lot of buzz, Loveyapa did not do well at the box office, earning only Rs. 6.85 crore in nine days.

Aamir’s Positive Reaction

Instead of being upset, Aamir took it positively. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, he said, “Accha hua” (It’s good that it happened). He explained that failures help young actors grow and become stronger. He believes Junaid is learning and will get better with time.

Praising Junaid’s Talent

Aamir said Junaid is very serious about acting and fully becomes the characters he plays. He mentioned Junaid’s work in Maharaj and said he completely transformed into the role. Aamir feels this is Junaid’s biggest strength as an actor.

Honest About Weaknesses

Aamir also shared that Junaid is not a good dancer and finds it hard to speak in public or give interviews, just like he did in his early days. He said Junaid sometimes gives strange answers, but that’s okay—he’ll improve with time.

What’s Next

Junaid’s next movie is Ek Din with Sai Pallavi. Aamir’s next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is expected in June 2025.