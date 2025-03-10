‘Loving in private’: Sania Mirza’s latest Insta post goes viral

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza, known for her active presence on social media, once again gave fans a glimpse into her life through a series of pictures on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform on Sunday, Sania dropped a collection of snapshots featuring precious moments, from spending time with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik to showcasing the Ramzan decor at her Dubai home, her workout routines, travels, and outings with friends and family. However, what truly grabbed attention were two thought-provoking notes she included in her post.

One of her notes about ‘privacy’ quickly caught the internet’s attention. It read, “Eventually, you’ll realise that privacy is luxury… living in private, loving in private, being happy in private, growing in private.”

Another note she shared read, “It’s ok to disappear until you feel like you again.”

The comment section of her post was soon flooded with love and support from her well-wishers, who admired her strength and resilience.

Sania, who parted ways with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik after nearly 13 years of marriage, has often been in the spotlight for her personal life. Since their separation, she has shared several posts about strength and self-empowerment, inspiring many.

Despite their split, Sania and Shoaib continue to co-parent their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, prioritizing his well-being above all.