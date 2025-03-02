Low-cost Indian airline launches 2 new direct flight routes to Abu Dhabi

Akasa Air, the Indian low-cost airline, has announced the launch of daily direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Bengaluru and Ahmedabad as part of a codeshare partnership with Etihad Airways.

These new routes will enhance connectivity and further strengthen the airline’s position in the rapidly growing aviation corridor between India and the UAE.

The inaugural Bengaluru-Abu Dhabi flight departed from Kempegowda International Airport at 10:00 am IST on Saturday, March 1, arriving at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi at 12:35 pm AST.

Meanwhile, the first Ahmedabad-Abu Dhabi flight will depart from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:45 pm IST on March 1, reaching Abu Dhabi at 1:00 am AST on Sunday, March 2.

Our first international flight from Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi marks the beginning of an exciting new journey. Yet another step towards delivering the Akasa experience with enhanced connectivity to the UAE. Now fly non-stop between Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Abu Dhabi.… pic.twitter.com/vbq6RsXbUD — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) March 1, 2025

This expansion complements Akasa’s existing daily Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flights, which began in July 2024. With these additions, the airline will now operate 21 weekly flights connecting Abu Dhabi to three key Indian cities.

“We are launching our international operations with a primary focus on Gulf destinations such as Doha, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi. Soon, we will expand further into South East Asia, North West, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.” Neelu Khatri, senior executive at Akasa Air, said.

She further highlighted that with the airline’s current fleet of 27 aircraft, 17 percent of the fleet will be dedicated to international routes.

In addition, Akasa Air recently announced the launch of new domestic routes, connecting Hyderabad and Delhi with Darbhanga, Bihar, from 4 April, making it the airline’s 28th destination.