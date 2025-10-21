Low-pressure area forms over southwest Bay of Bengal

Amaravati: A low-pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the region, the Meteorological Department said.

The system developed at 5.30 am over the southwest Bay of Bengal following the cyclonic circulation that prevailed over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday, it said.

“A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a depression over the southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours,” said the Met Department.

Meanwhile, it issued a seven-day weather forecast, warning that heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

The Met department forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the above regions from October 21 to 23, along with squally winds reaching speeds of upto 45 kmph and gusting up to 55 kmph in some areas.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning have also been predicted over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema during the same period, while heavy rainfall is likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on October 26 and 27.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain observed extensive rainfall in SCAP and Rayalaseema. He advised people against standing under the trees and cautioned that heavy gales will blow along the coastline.