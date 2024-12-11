‘Loyal, loving partner in 2025’: Samantha sparks wedding buzz

Mumbai: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with his ladylove and actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4th in Hyderabad after dating for a couple of years. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family and friends, marking a new chapter in Chay’s life.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya’s former wife, appears to be embracing her own fresh start. The actress shared a thought-provoking Instagram post hinting at an eventful 2025.

The post included astrological predictions for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, forecasting a year filled with career growth, financial stability, and the arrival of a “loyal and loving partner.” Samantha shared the heartfelt post with “AMEN” text on it hinting that she is ready to give a second chance to love and get married again.

Samantha’s personal life has been under the spotlight since her separation from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, a divorce that became a widely discussed topic in the media.

On the professional front, Samantha is gearing up for her role in Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom, Netflix India’s first-ever mega action-fantasy series. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the visionary filmmaker behind Tumbbad, the series promises to deliver a gripping storyline packed with epic action sequences.

Samantha will share the screen with an ensemble cast, including Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Aditya Roy Kapoor, making it one of the most anticipated projects of the year.