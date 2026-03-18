LPG crunch: Amazon sees 15 pc demand growth on packaged foods

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon India has witnessed a significant surge in demand for convenient, ready-to-consume meals, with categories such as instant noodles, packaged meals, snacks, and beverages recording over 15 per cent growth on its platform, driven by concerns over the ongoing LPG shortage.

The spike in demand is not limited to major urban centres but is broad-based, spanning metros like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Sonipat and Panaji, the company said.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen consistent growth in demand for convenient, ready-to-consume meal solutions that require minimal cooking time. Categories such as instant noodles, packaged meals, snacks and beverages are seeing over 15 per cent growth on Amazon.in,” an Amazon India spokesperson said.

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The demand is particularly pronounced on the company’s quick commerce vertical, Amazon Now. Sales of ready-to-eat and packaged foods on Amazon Now have increased around 20 per cent month-on-month, driven by customers in select parts of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru who are increasingly relying on quick deliveries for immediate needs.

Alongside the rise in quick-convenience shopping, the e-tailer reported sustained momentum in planned grocery purchases. Categories such as staples, oils, beverages, and dry fruits and nuts continue to see strong traction, Amazon said, and added that it reflects a balanced consumer shift towards both instant convenience and essential stocking.

To cater to this dual demand for immediate and planned grocery shopping, Amazon India has introduced a curated ‘Ready to Eat Store’ to consolidate high-quality meal solutions in one place.

In a bid to ease pressure on cooking fuel availability, the central government on Wednesday promised to increase supplies of commercial LPG to states that fast-track the rollout of piped gas networks.

LPG consumption in India dropped 17.7 per cent in the first half of March on the back of supply disruptions due to war in West Asia, preliminary industry data showed.

LPG consumption fell to 1.147 million tonne during the first fortnight of March, 17.3 per cent lower than 1.387 million tonne consumed in the same period last year and 26.3 per cent lower than 1.557 million tonne demand in the first half of February.

India imports around 60 per cent of its LPG needs, with much of it passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed after US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation.

“Situation remains a matter of concern, but we are providing supplies as before to domestic consumers,” said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

This was made possible as refineries were asked to ramp up domestic output, which was then prioritised for household kitchens. “Situation remains a matter of concern, but we are providing supplies as before to domestic consumers,” said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

This was made possible as refineries were asked to ramp up domestic output, which was then prioritised for household kitchens.

Commercial use of LPG, such as in hotels and restaurants, was initially curtailed, but later restored to a fifth of their normal offtake.