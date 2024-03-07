LS poll: Amit Shah to meet BJP’s booth-level leaders in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by scheduling meetings with the BJP’s booth-level leaders in Telangana on March 12. This move is part of the party’s strategic preparations for the electoral battle ahead.

Highlighting the importance of these meetings, BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman emphasized the need to counter the false propaganda spread by opposition parties, particularly the Congress and BRS.

He also mentioned plans for gatherings with social media warriors at the mandal level to strengthen the party’s digital presence.

Laxman criticized the Congress and regional parties, accusing them of prioritizing family interests over national development.

He alleged that these parties are conspiring to divert public attention from the progress achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Regarding the political landscape in Telangana, Laxman accused the Congress of deceiving the people to gain power.

Laxman further alleged collaboration between the Congress, BRS, and AIMIM, claiming they are joining forces due to their inability to confront Modi’s leadership.