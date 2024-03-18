LS poll: Cong Working Committee to okay party’s manifesto at Tuesday meet

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will discuss and approve the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections at its meeting here on Tuesday.

The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC), chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, is also likely to meet later that evening to finalise the names of the remaining candidates for the seven-phase polls beginning April 19.

The manifesto committee has already sent the draft document to the CWC, the party’s top decision-making body, for its nod.

The CWC would meet on March 19 and okay the draft manifesto which carries the five ‘guarantees’ for justice.

The party is fighting this elections on the issue of ‘five nyay’ (justice) — ‘Bhagidari Nyay’, ‘Kisan Nyay’, ‘Nari Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’ and ‘Yuva Nyay’ — giving 25 guarantees, five for each nyay, which have already been announced by the Congress president Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said the party’s CEC would also discuss and finalise the party candidates for remaining seats.

The Congress has so far announced a total of 82 candidates in two separate lists — first list of 39 candidates and the second of 43.