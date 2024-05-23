LS Polls: 11 candidates older than 80 years, 537 in 25-30 age range

New Delhi: Eleven candidates older than 80 and 537 in the 25-30 age range are contesting the Lok Sabha elections, according to an analysis of election data gathered by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The analysis looked at data from 8,337 of the 8,360 candidates contesting the elections.

According to the analysis, 505 candidates aged between 25 and 40 contested the elections in the first phase.

There were 849 candidates aged between 41 and 60, 260 between 61 and 80, and four over 80 years.

During the second phase, 363 candidates in the 25-40 age group were in the fray, followed by 578 aged between 41 and 60, 249 between 61 and 80, and two over 80 years.

In the third phase, 411 candidates in the 25-40 age range contested the elections while 712 were aged between 41 and 60.

There were 228 candidates aged between 61 and 80 and one aged 84.

During the fourth phase, 642 candidates in the fray were aged between 25 and 40, 842 in the 41-60 age range, and 226 between 61 and 80 years.

In the fifth phase, 207 candidates were aged between 25 and 40, 384 in the 41-60 age group, and 103 between 61 and 80.

One candidate was 82 years old.

In the sixth phase, which will be held on May 25, there are 271 candidates aged between 25 and 40 while 436 are in the 41-60 age range.

There are 159 candidates aged between 61 and 80 years.

For the June 1 final phase, 243 candidates are in the 25-40 age bracket, 481 in the 41-60 range, and 177 aged between 61 and 80.

Three candidates are more than 80 years old.

The elections are being conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Five phases of the elections have been completed while the sixth and the seventh phases are set for May 25 and June 1, respectively.