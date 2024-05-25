LS Polls 2024: 6th phase of voting

Rohtak: Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Singh Hooda after casting their votes at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Sanghi village in Rohtak district, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_25_2024_000332B) **EDS: IMAGE VIA @ECISVEEP** Odisha: Women voters during voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Odisha, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) **EDS: IMAGE VIA @ECISVEEP** Odisha: A woman voter in a wheelchair flashes her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Odisha, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) Kashmir: CPM leader MY Tarigami wait in a queue to cast his vote for the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in his village located on Kulgam-Shopian border in south Kashmir, Saturday, may 25, 2024. (PTI Photo/Sumir Kaul) **EDS: IMAGE VIA @PIBSrinagar** Shopian: People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Chitragam in Shopian district of South Kashmir, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) **EDS: IMAGE VIA @PIBSrinagar** Shopian: People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Chitragam in Shopian district of South Kashmir, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) **EDS: IMAGE VIA @AAPDelhi** New Delhi: AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) **EDS: IMAGE VIA @ECISVEEP** Odisha: A polling agent offers water to an elderly woman during voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Odisha, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) Gurugram: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gurugram constituency Rao Inderjit Singh and wife and daughter shows their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Rampura Rewadi, in Gurugram, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) ( **EDS: IMAGE VIA @ECISVEEP** New Delhi: CEC Rajiv Kumar with his family members flashes ink-marked finger after casting his vote during the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_25_2024_000316B) Ranchi: People wait to cast their votes for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ranchi, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_25_2024_000315B) Dhanbad: Women display their ID cards while standing in queue to cast their votes during the 6th phase of general elections, in Dhanbad, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_25_2024_000314B) Wasseypur: Youngsters pose after casting their votes at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Wasseypur, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_25_2024_000298B) **EDS: GRAB VIA PTI VIDEO** New Delhi: BJP leader and candidate from North East Delhi constituency Manoj Tiwari casts his vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_25_2024_000292B) Ranchi: Nuns wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ranchi, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_25_2024_000287B) Rajouri: People show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, along the Line of Control (LoC) at Nowshera, in Rajouri district, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_25_2024_000277B) Vaishali: An elderly woman being assisted by others as she leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Vaishali district, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_25_2024_000276B)