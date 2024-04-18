LS polls: 4 BJP candidates file nominations in Telangana on 1st day

Hyderabad: Four BJP candidates submitted their nominations for the Lok Sabha elections in the state on the first day of nominations which began on Thursday.

Taking out a rally along with his followers from his residence at Shameerpet to Medchal-Malkajgiri district collectorate, BJP Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender, along with his wife Eatala Jamuna, Union Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri, filed two sets of his nominations papers with the returning officer.

Speaking with the media a little later, he promised that he would develop Malkajgiri as an IT corridor if elected.

BJP national vice-president and the party’s candidate for Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha segment DK Aruna, along with BJP OBC Morcha national vice-president and Rajyasabha MP K Laxman and BJP MLC AVN Reddy, filed her nominations with the returning officer, after offering prayers at Lord Venkateshwara temple in Mahabubnaagr town and taking out a bike rally.

Speaking with the media, she said that there was a conspiracy being hatched to prevent those leaders who work for the welfare of the people, from staying in politics.

She said that there were people who had been “insulting” her and were “not even respecting the fact that she was a woman.”

Former Dubbak MLA M Raghunandan Rao filed his nomination with the returning officer at Medak collectorate after taking out a rally.

On behalf of the BJP candidate for the Nalgonda Lok Sabha segment S Saidi Reddy, BJP leader M Srinivas Goud filed the nomination on Thursday.

Former Uppal BRS MLA joins BJP

Former Uppal MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy tendered his resignation to BRS and joined the BJP on Thursday. In his resignation letter, he said that he was upset with Ragidi Laxma Reddy being fielded by BRS from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment, and assured his support for BJP candidate Eatala Rajender.