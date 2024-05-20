LS polls: After Sambhal, UP cops ‘prevent’ Muslims from voting in Amethi

Muslims in Amethi, one of the key constituencies in the ongoing general elections, alleged that they were not allowed to vote by the police. On Monday, May 20, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections was held.

According to Sabrang India, the incident occurred at Tiloi at polling booth 309, which has a dense Muslim population. Muslims alleged they were lathicharged by the police personnel at the polling booth when they arrived to cast their vote. Muslim women were ‘pressured’ into not casting their votes.

In the third phase, on May 7, reports emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal constituency that police used lathicharge on Muslim voters and allegedly prevented them from casting their votes.

Video from UP’s Sambhal district surfaced on social media showing police personnel assaulting and chasing away Muslims who had come to cast their voters. The incident occurred in booth numbers 181, 182, 183, and 184 in Asmauli village Owari of Sambhal Lok Sabha Assembly.