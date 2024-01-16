‘LS polls are around corner’: TPCC VP hits at BJP after ED summons Kavitha

Hyderabad: Following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Bharat Rahstra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kvaitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Vice President Kiran Kumar Chamala took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led centre, stating that it raises the curtain on “ED drama” as Lok Sabha polls are around the corner.

“The BJP is raising the curtain on the ED drama as the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner. The BJP wants to show the people of Telangana that it is not an ‘A’ or ‘B’ team of the BRS,” Chamala said.

“As the BRS is going to lose the polls, the BJP is focusing on gaining some vote percentage, but the people of Telangana are very clever. Such instant actions will not show any impact,” he added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a summons to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday. However, she is unlikely to appear before the agency on Tuesday, sources said on Monday.

Kavitha has been asked to appear before the ED on Tuesday.Earlier in September last year, the Enforcement Directorate issued a summons to Kavitha, and in March, in connection with the probe into the Delhi liquor policy case.

Earlier on January 13, ED issued a summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the fourth time in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case, asking him to join the investigation on January 18.

The fresh summons to Delhi CM follows the third summons, which he skipped last week.Kejriwal has so far skipped summons issued by the ED on three occasions, including on January 3, November 2 and December 22, calling them “illegal and politically motivated.

“The ED wants to record Kejriwal’s statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery.

ED has so far filed five charge sheets in the case, including against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia.