LS polls: BJP fields BRS turncoat from Warangal in Telangana

The list of BJP candidates includes Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the party’s general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and some BRS leaders who switched over to the saffron party recently.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th March 2024 7:52 am IST
Telangana: Kavitha's response on BRS-BJP alliance for LS polls raises curiosity
Few leaders in BRS have not ruled out an alliance or an understanding between the two parties to check the ruling Congress party.

Hyderabad: The BJP on Sunday released its list of contestants which includes two names for Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Aroori Ramesh, a former BRS legislator, who switched over to the BJP recently, has been fielded from Warangal Lok Sabha seat while T Vinod Rao will be contesting from Khammam.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Former BRS MP J Santosh booked for cheating, forgery

With this, the BJP has announced its candidates for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana for the May 13 polls.

MS Education Academy

The list of BJP candidates includes Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the party’s general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and some BRS leaders who switched over to the saffron party recently.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th March 2024 7:52 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button