LS Polls: BRS fields Gaddam Srinivas against Owaisi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday nominated Gaddam Srinivas to contest the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Madhavi Lata.

BRS leader Gaddam Srinivas Yadav is known to be an arch rival of BJP MLA Raja Singh and has on several occasions spoken up against him. Srinivas had been expecting a ticked to the state Assembly polls for Goshamahal, however, the part chose Nand Kishore Vyas.

Gaddam Srinivas Yadav joined BRS in 2021, after he began his political career with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in 1988.