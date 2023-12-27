LS polls: Don’t treat Congress lightly, Karnataka BJP chief tells cadre

Bengaluru: Asserting that there is a pro-BJP wave in the state and country, the party’s state chief B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday called on cadres to work unitedly for its victory in the Lok Sabha polls, and not take the opposition lightly at a time when the Congress is ruling the state.

He was speaking at the first meeting of the state unit’s new office bearers at the party office here.

“In every election, there are different types of challenges. We must not take our opponents lightly, if we are to successfully meet those challenges,” Vijayendra said, pointing out that the Congress is in government in Karnataka.

He requested party members to ensure that the pro-people programmes of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reach the people.

Vijayendra, who was appointed as the state BJP chief on November 10, had appointed new office bearers to the party on December 23.

Highlighting the achievements and programmes of the Modi government, the BJP state president said that party workers should help take central government schemes to the doorsteps of the people.

He said that every election, right from the zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls, as well as the legislative council elections, should be taken seriously, and “we should step forward to give strength to our party workers”.

Noting that this responsibility has come at a very important time, he further said, “We should all be responsible and perform our duty. What is most important for us is the time at which we have got this responsibility.”

BJP & JD(S) will fight LS polls together: Vijayendra

The BJP and JD(S) will fight the Lok Sabha elections together and the goal is to win all 28 seats in the state, Vijayendra said.

Calling the ruling Congress “power drunk”, he said, “Along with giving a suitable answer to the Congress party, we have to work towards strengthening Narendra Modi’s hands… We have to send a message that Karnataka is not just a BJP stronghold in South India, it is also a secure fort.”

Suggesting that the challenge before BJP workers is not a big one, Vijayendra said there is a pro-Modi atmosphere in the country and state, and he is also very popular.

He advised party office bearers to focus on converting Modi’s popularity into votes and get going right away.

“The question of resting should not arise. Until the next Lok Sabha elections are over, we should not have Sundays, festivals, holidays…,” he said.

“There should not be a question of us resting till the target of Lok Sabha elections is reached. Narendra Modi has been serving the country continuously for the last nine-and-a-half years without rest, so we should work together as one,” Vijayendra addec, urging partymen to work as one team under the banner of Hindutva, without any caste differences.