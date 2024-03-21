LS polls: Ex-Telangana governor in BJP’s third list of candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on Thursday, March 21, has released its third list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will contest from Chennai South.

Tamil Nadu BJP president and former IAS officer K Annamalai will contest from Coimbatore.

In total, the saffron party released nine names.

BJP releases its third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



K Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore, Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South and L. Murugan from Nilgiris. pic.twitter.com/bJLUyK8Og1 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

On Wednesday, Soundararjan rejoined the BJP in the presence of Annamali in Chennai. Referring to “criticism against Tamilisai Soundararajan by Left parties and the DMK” for joining the BJP after holding the office of Governor, Annamalai said persons holding exalted posts quitting office to start working again for the public as an ordinary person is possible only in the BJP.

“She functioned very well as Governor. Quitting that position and joining politics again shows Soundararajan’s love for the people,” he told reporters.

Sixty-two year old Tamilisai Soundararjan is a gynaecologist and she joined the BJP over two decades ago.

BJP third list for Lok Sabha

1. Chennai South – Tamilisai Soundararajan

2. Chennai Central – Vinoj P. Selvam

3. Vellore – A. C. Shanmugam

4. Krishnagiri – C. Narasimhan

5. Nilgiris (SC) – L. Murugan

6. Coimbatore – K. Annamalai

7. Perambalur – T.R.Parivendhar

8. Thoothukudi – Nainar Nagendran

9. Kanniyakumari – Pon. Radhakrishnan

The BJP had a major success after it struck an alliance with the Vanniyar party, PMK, which has deep inroads and a dedicated vote bank in several districts of northern Tamil Nadu. The BJP also has a base in Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seats which it had won once.

Annamalai’s six-month-long padayatra ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ had been well received across the state.