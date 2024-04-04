BJP slams Congress over ‘vile, sexist’ remarks against Hema Malini

The BJP slammed the Congress over its leaders’ latest remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hema Malini, saying they have lost their “mental balance” and the people of the country will give their party a fitting reply in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP’s reaction came after senior Congress leader Charan Das Mahant, while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, called for support for former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel contesting from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat and said. “We want someone who can hold a stick and confront Narendra Modi”.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared an undated video, accusing Haryana Congress leader Randeep Surjewala of making “vile, sexist” remarks against BJP MP and candidate from the Mathura seat Hema Malini. In the video posted by Malviya on X, Surjewala was seen purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling BJP.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. He asks, “MLA/MP क्यों बनाते हैं? ताकि वो हमारी आवाज़ उठा सकें, हमारी बात मनवायें, इसीलिए बनाते होंगे।… pic.twitter.com/JO0UIXSOt1 — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 3, 2024

“In Chhattisgarh, Charan Das Mahant has once again used the same cheap and objectionable words against Prime Minister Modi. He said that to take on Modi, such a person is needed who can break his head by hitting with a lathi,” BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

“With the elections coming closer, the Congress has lost its mental balance sensing people’s growing support in favour of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Trivedi also slammed Congress over Surjewala’s remarks against Hema Malini, terming his comments “objectionable and indecent”.

The opposition party has touched a “new low” in showing “disrespect” towards women, he said.

“Hema Malini would be of Sonia Gandhi’s age. She is a self-made woman,” the BJP leader said and asked Surjewala if his remarks against her were “appropriate”.

After the BJP stirred a row over Sujewala’s old remarks, the Haryana Women’s commission summoned the leader on April 9.

Address a press conference at the BJP headquarters. Trivedi referred to other such remarks made by Congress leaders against Prime Minister Modi and women so far and asserted that the “people of the country will give a reply to such insults in the Lok Sabha polls”.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

Hema Malini files nomination for LS polls from Mathura

BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday, April 4, filed her nomination papers from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

Malini, who was elected MP from Mathura in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, was named the BJP candidate for the seat for the third consecutive time.

State Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was also present during the filing of nomination papers by Malini.

Talking to reporters, Malini said, “I will tell the public that I have come here for the third time for further development and will complete all the work that is left. With the help of everyone, there will be development here.”

She said this time in the Lok Sabha elections, the completion of cleaning work of the Yamuna river in Mathura, the construction of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg and a railway track will be the key issues.

Asked why the river could not be cleaned in the last 10 years, Malini said, “It is not that easy. Even in 50 years, no one has done it… It is difficult to do it in 10 years. Another 50 years are needed for this. Still, we are doing it. Modi ji is there, Yogi ji is there, we all together will do it quickly.”

When asked about Congress leader Randeep Surjewala’s remarks against her, Malini said, only those people who have achieved something life are targeted.

When asked why Congress did not initiate action against its leader, she said, “I don’t know. They should learn from our prime minister how to respect women. They should also respect women.”

Voting will be held in Mathura on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 4. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 5 while names can be withdrawn till April 8.