LS polls: Is AIMIM contesting from Telangana’s Mahabubnagar?

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contemplating contesting from Mahabubnagar constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on May 13.

The party’s Jogulamba Gadwal district chief Shaik Munna Basha filed his nomination quietly on April 19 from the Mahabubnagar seat, even though the party hasn’t announced his candidature officially.

The Congress, BRS and the BJP have fielded the same candidates as in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections- Challa Vamsichand Reddy, Manna Srinivas Reddy and DK Aruna. A triangular contest is expected here.

If the AIMIM goes forward with the idea, the contest will become more interesting.

The Parliamentary constituency comprises seven constituencies- Kodangal, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jadcherla, Devarkadra, Makthal and Shadnagar and is spread across four districts. Out of the seven assembly constituencies, Muslim votes are key in Makthal, Narayanpet, Devarkadra and Mahabubnagar Assembly segments.

Speaking to Siasat.com, AIMIM Gadwal district joint secretary Shaik Imamuddin said that the district leadership is awaiting a nod from its chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi before making the decision official.

“If he takes a call to not contest, we will withdraw the nomination,” he added.

In 2019 LS pols, Manne Srinivas Reddy won the seat with 4,11,241 votes defeating DK Aruna who got 3,33,573 votes.

In the 2023 Assembly polls, the Congress won from all 7 Assembly segments in Mahabubnagar, making it a very strong contender this time.