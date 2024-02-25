LS polls: No Modi wave in Telangana, says KTR, slams Revanth

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao remarked that “there is no Modi wave” in Telangana in the context of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Why should we think about PM Modi who hasn’t delivered on the national status for the Palamuru Rangareddy project,” he asked, addressing a party workers’ meeting in Achampet, Nagarkurnool district on Sunday, February 25.

He also took a jibe at chief minister A Revanth Reddy remarking that the Congress wouldn’t have even won 30 seats if he had been declared as the chief ministerial candidate in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Slamming him further on delays in disbursement of Rythu Bandhu funds to farmers, power cuts and struggle for drinking water, he asked if this is the “change” that the Congress promised during the election campaign last year.

Clubbing the BJP and the Congress together, KTR said that the two national parties are “destroying” the interests of Telangana.

“Many chief ministers come and go, but KCR, who got us Telangana will stay…. Only the pink flag of BRS will fight for the state’s interest both in galli and Delhi,” he added.

He also slammed the Congress government on the issue of the Krishna River Management Board’s (KRMB) takeover of the Srisailam and the Nagarjunasagar projects.

“Once KCR spoke in the Nalgonda meeting, Revanth passed an Assembly resolution denying that the state government didn’t handover the projects,” he said.

Asserting that the BRS will win a majority in the Lok Sabha polls, he said that the “car” will be driven at 00 km speed in the polls.