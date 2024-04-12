LS polls: Omar Abdullah to contest from Baramulla seat

Omar Abdullah is the party's candidate from north Kashmir's Baramulla Parliamentary seat, NC president Farooq Abdullah told reporters here.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th April 2024 12:01 pm IST
Deeply hurtful: Omar Abdullah on BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's comments about Azaan
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo)

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah will contest elections from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, the National Conference announced here on Friday.

Omar Abdullah is the party’s candidate from north Kashmir’s Baramulla Parliamentary seat, NC president Farooq Abdullah told reporters here.

Also Read
Omar Abdullah to contest LS election from Srinagar

He also announced that firebrand Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi would contest from central Kashmir’s Srinagar constituency, which has been an NC bastion.

MS Education Academy

Polling in Baramulla will be held on May 20.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th April 2024 12:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button