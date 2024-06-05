LS polls: Over one lakh Telangana voters opt for NOTA

This marks a decrease from the 1.03 pc who chose NOTA in the 2019 elections.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2024 3:25 pm IST
Electronic Voting Machines (EVM)

Hyderabad: In the recent parliamentary elections for the 17 seats in Telangana, a significant number of voters chose the None of the Above (NOTA) option. A total of 1,02,654 voters, accounting for 0.47% of the electorate, expressed their dissatisfaction by selecting NOTA. This marks a decrease from the 1.03% who chose NOTA in the 2019 elections.

The distribution of NOTA votes across various constituencies is as follows:

  • Malkajgiri: 13,366 votes
  • Adilabad: 11,762 votes
  • Warangal: 8,380 votes
  • Khammam: 6,782 votes
  • Mahabubabad: 6,591 votes
  • Chevella: 6,423 votes
  • Nalgonda: 6,086 votes
  • Peddapalle: 5,711 votes
  • Karimnagar: 5,438 votes
  • Secunderabad: 5,166 votes
  • Bhongir: 4,646 votes
  • Medak: 4,617 votes
  • Nagarkurnool: 4,580 votes
  • Nizamabad: 4,483 votes
  • Mahbubnagar: 4,330 votes
  • Zahirabad: 2,976 votes
  • Hyderabad: 2,906 votes

The notable presence of NOTA votes highlights a significant level of voter discontent in the state, reflecting a desire for alternatives beyond the existing candidates.

