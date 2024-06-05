LS polls: Over one lakh Telangana voters opt for NOTA

Hyderabad: In the recent parliamentary elections for the 17 seats in Telangana, a significant number of voters chose the None of the Above (NOTA) option. A total of 1,02,654 voters, accounting for 0.47% of the electorate, expressed their dissatisfaction by selecting NOTA. This marks a decrease from the 1.03% who chose NOTA in the 2019 elections.
The distribution of NOTA votes across various constituencies is as follows:
- Malkajgiri: 13,366 votes
- Adilabad: 11,762 votes
- Warangal: 8,380 votes
- Khammam: 6,782 votes
- Mahabubabad: 6,591 votes
- Chevella: 6,423 votes
- Nalgonda: 6,086 votes
- Peddapalle: 5,711 votes
- Karimnagar: 5,438 votes
- Secunderabad: 5,166 votes
- Bhongir: 4,646 votes
- Medak: 4,617 votes
- Nagarkurnool: 4,580 votes
- Nizamabad: 4,483 votes
- Mahbubnagar: 4,330 votes
- Zahirabad: 2,976 votes
- Hyderabad: 2,906 votes
The notable presence of NOTA votes highlights a significant level of voter discontent in the state, reflecting a desire for alternatives beyond the existing candidates.