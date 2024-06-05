LS polls: Over one lakh Telangana voters opt for NOTA

Hyderabad: In the recent parliamentary elections for the 17 seats in Telangana, a significant number of voters chose the None of the Above (NOTA) option. A total of 1,02,654 voters, accounting for 0.47% of the electorate, expressed their dissatisfaction by selecting NOTA. This marks a decrease from the 1.03% who chose NOTA in the 2019 elections.

The distribution of NOTA votes across various constituencies is as follows:

Malkajgiri: 13,366 votes

Adilabad: 11,762 votes

Warangal: 8,380 votes

Khammam: 6,782 votes

Mahabubabad: 6,591 votes

Chevella: 6,423 votes

Nalgonda: 6,086 votes

Peddapalle: 5,711 votes

Karimnagar: 5,438 votes

Secunderabad: 5,166 votes

Bhongir: 4,646 votes

Medak: 4,617 votes

Nagarkurnool: 4,580 votes

Nizamabad: 4,483 votes

Mahbubnagar: 4,330 votes

Zahirabad: 2,976 votes

Hyderabad: 2,906 votes

The notable presence of NOTA votes highlights a significant level of voter discontent in the state, reflecting a desire for alternatives beyond the existing candidates.