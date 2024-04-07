LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Bihar, Bengal, MP today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Bihar’s Nawada and West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri on Sunday. He will also hold a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

The Prime Minister will address the rally in Nawada at noon, while in Jalpaiguri, the programme is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. His roadshow for BJP’s Jabalpur candidate Ashish Dubey will start at around 6:15 p.m.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today: