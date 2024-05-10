LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Hyderabad, Narayanpet today

Campaigning for 17 Lok Sabha seats had hit a feverish pitch with top leaders--Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, among others hitting the campaign trail in the state.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2024 8:54 am IST
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA NARENDRA MODI YOUTUBE** Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also seen. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_07_2024_000037B)

Hyderabad: As the campaign for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana is nearing an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two rallies in the state on Friday.

Modi will attend poll rallies at Narayanpet and Hyderabad, the party said.

Campaigning for 17 Lok Sabha seats had hit a feverish pitch with top leaders–Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, among others hitting the campaign trail in the state.

MS Education Academy

Campaigning for the single phase polling for the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana ends on Saturday at 5 PM.

On Wednesday, Modi had offered prayers at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada, about 150 km from here, before addressing two election rallies.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2024 8:54 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button