LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Hyderabad, Narayanpet today

Hyderabad: As the campaign for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana is nearing an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two rallies in the state on Friday.

Modi will attend poll rallies at Narayanpet and Hyderabad, the party said.

Campaigning for 17 Lok Sabha seats had hit a feverish pitch with top leaders–Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, among others hitting the campaign trail in the state.

Campaigning for the single phase polling for the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana ends on Saturday at 5 PM.

On Wednesday, Modi had offered prayers at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada, about 150 km from here, before addressing two election rallies.