LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Telangana, Andhra today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Telagana’s Karimnagar on Wednesday before kick-starting the Lok Sabha poll campaign in the state.

After offering prayers, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Karimnagar at 10 a.m. followed by another in Warangal at 12 noon. From there, he will proceed to Andhra Pradesh to address a public meeting in Rajampet at 3:45 p.m. and hold a roadshow in Vijayawada at around 7 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country today: