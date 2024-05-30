LS polls: PM Modi to hold public meeting in Punjab today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting on Thursday for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections at Hoshiarpur in Punjab at 11 a.m.

At the culmination of his election campaign, Prime Minister Modi will visit Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1. In Kanyakumari, he will visit the Rock Memorial and perform meditation at the same place where Swami Vivekananda meditated.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Thursday:

*Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madurai in Tamil Nadu along with his family and have a darshan at the Meenakshi Amman temple. Later, he will leave for Thirumayam in Pudukkottai district and have darshan at the Kottai Bhairavar temple

*Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda will address public meetings in Punjab — one in Amritsar at 11:25 a.m., another in Faridkot at 1:35 p.m. Later, at 3:55 p.m., he will hold a roadshow from Railway Road to Adda Bazaar, Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar.

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Odisha and Punjab. At 11 a.m., he will address a public meeting in Odisha’s Balasore. Later at 4 p.m., he will interact with the people through a village meeting in Punjab’s Nawanshahr.

*Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address two public meetings each in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

*He will address election rallies in Himachal Pradesh — one in Mandi at 11:35 a.m. and another in Hamirpur at 1 p.m. Later he will address public meetings in Punjab — one in Anandpur Sahib at 2:30 p.m. and another in Ludhiana at 3:45 p.m.

*Samajwadi Party National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will address public meetings in support of the Congress-INDIA bloc and the Samajwadi Party-INDIA bloc candidates from the Maharajganj and Ghosi Lok Sabha constituencies.

*At 12 p.m., Akhilesh Yadav will speak at a joint public rally in support of Congress-INDIA bloc candidate Veerendra Chaudhary from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. Later, at 1:45 p.m., he will address another public rally in support of Samajwadi Party-INDIA bloc candidate Rajiv Rai from the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

*The Opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar will hold a public meeting in which Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, Bihar CPI Secretary Deepankar Bhattacharya, and Vikassheel Insaan Party President Mukesh Sahani will address a public rally in support of INDIA bloc candidate from Nalanda Lok Sabha seat at 1 p.m. followed by another public meeting at 2 p.m. in Hilsa, Nalanda.

*West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will conduct a 10-km roadshow from Garia to Alipur jail. This roadshow will start at 2 p.m. and cover two Lok Sabha constituencies – Jadavpur and Kolkata South.

*Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan will address a public meeting at Nauhatta in Bihar’s Saharsa district at 9 a.m.