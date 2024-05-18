LS polls: PM Modi to hold public meetings in Haryana, Delhi today

New Delhi: Star campaigners will have a busy schedule on Saturday — the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three public meetings — two in Haryana and one in Delhi — on Saturday.

In Haryana, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address public meetings in Ambala at 2:45 p.m. and Sonipat at 4:45 p.m. Later in the evening, he will hold a rally in North East Delhi at 6:30 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Saturday: