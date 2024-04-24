LS polls: Poster war in Amethi, Robert Vadra’s name comes up

Amethi: As speculation about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contesting from Amethi intensified, a poster war unleashed in the constituency with the majority of them demanding businessman and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra as the party’s candidate.

‘Amethi ki Janata kare pukar, Robert Vadra ab ki baar’ (People of Amethi want Robert Vadra this time), claimed a poster.

Posters in Gauriganj and Amethi proclaim “Lenge badla, denge khoon, Rahul bina Amethi soon (Will take revenge and give blood, without Rahul, Amethi is deserted).”

Amethi: Posters of Robert Vadra have been put up at several places, demanding his candidacy in the elections. pic.twitter.com/LACLmkrksH — IANS (@ians_india) April 24, 2024

Apart from the poster war, the Congress office in Amethi is being renovated and painted, giving a clear indication that Rahul will soon be here to campaign.

Congress MLA Deepak Singh said, “Amethi is home for the Gandhis and the Congress. We are preparing for polls and the name of the candidate will be known soon.”

Amethi, incidentally, has been known for its poster wars since 2014 when Union Minister Smriti Irani began contesting the seat.