LS polls: Revanth, Azharuddin, Rajgopal Reddy among Congress’ star campaigners

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, senior leader Mohammad Azharuddin and MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy are the three leaders from the state that featured in the list of the Congress party’s ‘star campaigners’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls across the country.

Revanth will canvas in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu during the first phase.

Azharuddin made it to the star campaigners list for Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu but interestingly missed out on the UP list from where he was an MP (Moradabad) in 2009.

Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is included in the list for Arunachal Pradesh due to his recognition in the state’s political arena, attributed to his company’s involvement in various infrastructure-related contract projects.