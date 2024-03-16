LS polls: Stage set for a pivotal moment in nation’s journey, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that with the Election Commission unveiling the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the stage is set for a pivotal moment in our nation’s journey.

He said the Congress party recognises that this election is more than just a political contest; it’s a pivotal moment for our democracy and for every Indian who seeks a future defined by prosperity, justice, and inclusivity.

With the Election Commission unveiling the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the stage is set for a pivotal moment in our nation's journey. The Congress party recognizes that this election is more than just a political contest; it's a pivotal moment for our democracy and… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 16, 2024

“Today, our country faces significant challenges the pain of price rises, the shadow of unemployment, and the distress of our farmers weigh heavily on the heart of our nation. These are not just issues; they are the lived realities of millions, creating a sense of frustration and a longing for change,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

“We approach these elections with a spirit of optimism and a commitment to the values that have long defined our party: guaranteed inclusivity, progress, and social justice,” he added.

“Our campaign is grounded in a vision for a guaranteed future where every citizen has the guarantee of opportunity to thrive, supported by policies that ensure equitable growth, environmental sustainability, and empowerment for all,” the Karnataka chief minister said.

He urged the public to cast their vote for Congress as it would mean supporting hope, change and progress.

“As we embark on this electoral journey, we do so with a deep appreciation for the trust and support of the people. Our pledge is to uphold the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability, drawing on our rich legacy of service to the nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that an election is a celebration of democracy and that they were confident of winning this election as far as Karnataka was concerned.

“It is a celebration of democracy. We have to celebrate. We have to enjoy. We have to fight….All this is part of democracy. We are confident that we are going to win this election as far as Karnataka is concerned,” he added.