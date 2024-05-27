LS polls: Stalin says ‘communal forces’ trembling with fear anticipating defeat

He called upon DMK cadres to 'dedicate victory of INDIA bloc to the memory of M Karunanidhi'.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (File Photo)

Chennai: Asserting that “communal forces” were trembling with fear in anticipation of defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called upon the DMK cadres to “dedicate the victory of the INDIA bloc to the memory of his father and (late) former chief minister, M. Karunanidhi”.

In a statement on Sunday, Stalin said that M. Karunanidhi’s birth centenary falls on June 3. “The results will be out on June 4. Let us hoist the flag of victory and dedicate the victory of the INDIA bloc to our leader Kalaignar Karunanidhi.”

Stalin said that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for elections had come in the way of celebrating the centenary of M. Karunanidhi. Still, the election-related work carried out by the party cadres was a tribute to his memory.

The Chief Minister said: “No one could deny his contribution. He upheld federalism and state autonomy.”

Stalin, also the president of the DMK, said that the party was synonymous with social justice, communal harmony, rights of the ordinary people, and saving Tamils from the onslaught of the “oppressors’ language” and pioneering schemes.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, further targetting the Opposition, said: “We can hear them lamenting on the prospect of the INDIA bloc forming a ‘new India’.”

