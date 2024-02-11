LS polls: Telangana BJP’s bus yatra to start on Feb 20

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Union minister G Kishan Reddy announced a bus tour, named ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra‘ covering five regions in the state for the soon upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A poster of the program was unveiled by him and prominent leaders of the saffron party like national BJP OBC Morcha chief K Laxman, former MP Jitender Reddy, BJP legislators Maheshwar Reddy and Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, and the state president of the party’s women’s wing, Shilpa Reddy, among others.

The yatra will begin on February 20 and end on March 1, Kishan Reddy informed.

He said that the yatra is part of the state BJP’s efforts to galvanise electoral support to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.

“A favorable atmosphere is visible in all states, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and among all sections of the public. A clear thought is emerging among the people of the country even before the notification of the election schedule,” he remarked.

The party listed out the 5 segments of the yatra covering all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state.

The 5 segments of the yatra

Komaram Bheem Yatra covering Adilabad, Peddapalli, and Nizamabad constituencies

Shatavahana Yatra covering Karimnagar, Medak, Zaheerabad, and Chevella constituencies

Kakatiya Yatra covering Khammam, Warangal and Mahabubabad constituencies

Bhagyanagara Yatra covering Bhuvanagiri, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Malkajigiri constituencies

Krishnamma Yatra: Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda constituencies

Kishan Reddy said that the yatras are designed in such a manner that the routes of all five segments end up in Hyderabad.

He reiterated the BJP’s target to win all 17 constituencies including Hyderabad, the bastion of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.