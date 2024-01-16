LS polls: Telangana Congress incharge discusses strategy with minority leaders

Hyderabad: Headed by Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, meetings were held on Tuesday, January 16, with the party’s minority leaders from three Parliament constituencies where strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls were discussed.

The meetings also saw the presence of AICC secretary Mansoor Ali Khan and Rohan Choudhary and were held at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, January 16, with leaders from Secunderabad, Chevella, and Hyderabad.

The party’s performance in the recently held Assembly polls didn’t witness fruitful results. Henceforth, it decided to extend special focus to these constituencies to bag these constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read BJP moves key Rajasthan leader to Telangana with eye on LS polls

Deepa Dasmunsi asked the leaders to work tirelessly for the party, keeping in mind the positives and negatives, inorder to perform well in the upcoming polls, a press release informed.

She also asked them to counter the strategies of the BRS and the BJP inorder to create a dent.