LS polls: Telangana Congress sits pretty but tough fight lies ahead

Hyderabad: Although the ruling Congress is sitting pretty and predicting to repeat the Assembly elections victory in the Lok Sabha hustings, the party is likely to face stiffest challenges in the upcoming elections in many constituencies.

The party, despite announcing Vamshichand Reddy as its nominee from Mahabubanagar seat, is facing a keen tussle both from the BJP and the sitting BRS in that seat. All the seven assembly seats in the Mahabubnagar were bagged by Congress but the BJP is hoping to spring a surprise in the Parliament polls this time. During the 2019 polls, the BJP nominee DK Aruna has almost wrested the seat from the then TRS MP. Congress was way behind these two parties and could not perform according to the expectations.

The BRS is playing a wait and watch in this seat and it is sure to field DK Aruna this time as well. From the Nagarkurnool seat, the Congress is keen on wresting the seat from BRS. Here too, the BJP is likely to pose a tough challenge. In Nalgonda and Bhongir, there is a tussle among many aspirants of Congress as both the seats were represented by Congress in the past.

The BJP is keen on fielding Dr Bura Narasaiah Goud in Bhongir and the BRS is banking on the influence of Guththa Sukhender Reddy in Nalgonda. The district sent only one BRS leader, Jagadeshwar Reddy, to Assembly from Suryapet. In Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda, the predicted alliance of BRS-BJP combine may tilt the scales in favour of the opposition and in such a situation the Congress needs to prove its mettle.

The Khammam seat is witnessing a competition in the Congress and there is a talk that Priyanka Gandhi may be fielded from this coveted constituency. Congress won all Assembly seats here except Bhadrachalam.

Mahabubabad seat is also witnessing a one-sided battle this time but competition among the Congress aspirants is heavy. Similarly from Warangal seat, a triangular fight may ultimately help Congress to wrest the seat.

In Karimnagar and Peddapalli, Congress is likely to prevail. However, Karimnagar may witness a keen triangular fight.

In Adilabad and Nizamabad seats, the BJP is riding winning horse. Even in a triangular fight, the party is likely to forge ahead of rivals.

In Zaheerabad and Medak, a triangular fight is likely to help Congress.

In the remaining four seats, including Hyderabad and other surrounding seats, Chevella may witness the battle royale as the BJP and Congress are likely to field Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Patnam family respectively. Malkajgiri, the major segment in the state, would witness interesting battle, while the two seats of Secunderabad and Hyderabad as usual will prove challenging grounds for BJP and AIMIM.