LS polls: Three-stage security provided to EVMs in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Stringent security measures have been implemented to safeguard the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the first phase of voting across 14 Lok Sabha constituencies.

These security arrangements span three levels, ensuring the integrity and protection of the voting equipment housed within dedicated security rooms.

Following the conclusion of voting at 5 pm on Friday, April 26, the EVMs were promptly sealed and transferred to the designated security rooms.

State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena affirmed that except for the Indiganatta polling station in Hanur taluk, in Chamarajanagara district where re-polling is scheduled, all EVMs are securely stored in these rooms.

Among the security measures, the outer perimeter of the security rooms is fortified by personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force, equipped with advanced weaponry.

In the second layer of defence, members of the State Armed Reserve Police Force assume responsibility for ensuring the safety of the premises. Complementing these efforts, civil police officers and personnel are stationed near the entrances to the rooms housing the EVMs, constituting the third tier of security.

This multi-layered security protocol operates round-the-clock, with security personnel deployed in shifts to maintain vigilance at all times.

Furthermore, district authorities, including the District Returning Officer, deputy commissioner District Superintendent of Police, and Election Observers, conduct daily inspections of the security rooms to assess compliance and address any concerns promptly.

Meena emphasized that comprehensive reports are generated following each inspection, documenting the condition and security status of the facilities.

In addition to human surveillance, the security rooms are equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras both internally and externally.

The live footage captured by these cameras is broadcast in real time, enabling candidates or their representatives to monitor the security arrangements remotely. Meena highlighted that this transparency facilitates constant oversight, ensuring the trustworthiness and safeguarding of the electoral process.

Amidst these robust security measures, electoral authorities remain committed to upholding the integrity and confidentiality of the voting equipment, thereby bolstering public confidence in the electoral process.