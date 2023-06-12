LS Speaker hosts members of particularly vulnerable tribal group in Central Hall

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday hosted representatives of various particularly vulnerable tribal groups in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament House, and said the modern world has much to learn from them.

Addressing the tribal representatives, Birla said the Central Hall was an embodiment of the democratic values that the Constitution imparts to all Indians.

He said the Central Hall was the very place where the framers of the Constitution guaranteed equality, justice and freedom to all Indians.

According to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla told the gathering that the architects of the Constitution felt an acute requirement for backwardness to be removed and ensured this constitutionally.

The speaker expressed “full confidence” that India would soon see more representation from particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) not only in all walks of life but in Parliament as well.

The groups came from several states and Union territories, including Andaman and Nicobar, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Assam, Telangana, Manipur and Jharkhand.

