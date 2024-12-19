LS Speaker’s role crucial in complaints against MPs

Members of Parliament affected by the incident can take recourse to breach of privilege proceedings and seek redressal from the presiding officers of LS and RS.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th December 2024 10:31 pm IST
After Oppn appeals for an impartial House, Speaker Om Birla mutes VCK chief
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: The role of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be crucial in the investigation of the complaints lodged by the BJP and Congress leaders over the jostling among its MPs in Parliament premises which sent two leader seeking hospital care.

Permission from the Lok Sabha Speaker, being the custodian of the Parliament premises, will be required to investigate any matter within the precincts, officials said.

Members of Parliament affected by the incident can take recourse to breach of privilege proceedings and seek redressal from the presiding officers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read
Shocked by Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar: Mamata Banerjee

According to the Rules of Procedure, the House has the right to punish its members for their misconduct.

It exercises its jurisdiction of scrutiny over its members for their conduct whether it takes place inside or outside the House.

The House also has the power to punish its members for disorderly conduct and acts of contempt, whether committed within the House or beyond its walls.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th December 2024 10:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button