LS suspends 3 more MPs, total suspensions now 146 from both Houses

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi proposed to suspend these three MPs in the House and Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, then announced their suspension.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with suspended opposition MPs during a protest over their suspension at Mahatma Gandhi statue amid the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended three more opposition MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session, taking the total number of MPs suspended from both houses to 146.

On Thursday, three more MPs, D.K. Suresh, Nakul Nath, and Deepak Baij, all of the Congress, were suspended from the Lok Sabha for repeatedly disrupting the proceedings of the House, bringing placards into the House, continuously raising slogans and tearing papers and throwing them on the staff.

On Wednesday, two MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha. On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha suspended 49 more MPs for the remainder of the session. On Monday, 33 Lok Sabha MPs and 45 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended.

A total of 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP were suspended last week.

With the fresh two suspensions, the total number of MPs suspended has now reached 146.

Opposition MPs have been demanding the statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House over the December 13 Parliament Security breach when two people jumped from the visitor’s gallery during the zero-hour session. The Delhi Police has arrested six people in this connection.

