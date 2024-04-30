LSG beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets

LSG chased down the modest target in 19.2 overs thanks to Marcus Stoinis (62 off 45).

IPL LSG vs MI
Mumbai Indians bowler Gerald Coetzee celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants batter Ashton Turner during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow- PTI

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians posted 144 for 7 with Nehal Wadhera scoring 46. Tim David and Ishan Kishan made 35 not out and 32 respectively.

For LSG, Mohsin Khan took two wickets while Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq and Ravi Bishnoi got one each.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 144 for 7 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 46, Tim David 35 not out; Mohsin Khan 2/36).

LSG 145/6 in 19.2 overs (Marcus Stoinis 62; Hardik Pandya 2/26).

