L&T bags major ONGC order for west coast projects

A large order is valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:
L&T bags major ONGC order for west coast projects
Larsen and Toubro

New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday, September 9, said it has secured a large order from state-owned ONGC in India.

According to the company’s classification, a large order is valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

“L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore has secured a large offshore order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the Additional Development of Ratna–I (ADR I) and NLM-14 project off India’s west coast,” L&T said in an exchange filing.

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Subhan Bakery

The project involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of three new wellhead platforms, one riser platform, multiple segments of subsea pipelines and cables, and brownfield modifications to existing offshore installations.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:

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