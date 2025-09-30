Lt gen Pratik Sharma reviews operational readiness in Ladakh

Leh: General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Commander, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited different forward areas in the Union Territory of Ladakh to review the operational preparedness, the army has said.

The army’s northern commander, who reached Leh on September 27, praised the high morale and steadfast commitment of the deployed troops.

“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited Siachen Brigade, Units deployed in Eastern Ladakh and the Karakoram Pass to review operational preparedness, praising the high morale and steadfast commitment of all ranks,” army’s northern command said in a post on X late Monday night.

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल प्रतीक शर्मा, #ArmyCdrNC ने सियाचिन ब्रिगेड, पूर्वी लद्दाख और काराकोरम दर्रा में तैनात इकाइयों का दौरा कर परिचालन तैयारियों की समीक्षा की और सभी रैंकों के उच्च मनोबल व अडिग प्रतिबद्धता की प्रशंसा की। उन्होंने सियाचिन बेस कैंप में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज क्विज़ विजेताओं से… pic.twitter.com/uWWntO9RJb — NORTHERN COMMAND – INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) September 29, 2025

It said the commander interacted with National Flag Quiz winners at Siachen Base Camp, appreciating their national spirit and dedication.

Also Read No talks till normalcy restored in Ladakh: Leh Apex Body to Centre

He also flagged a mountaineering expedition to a very challenging peak over 7000 metres at Siachen Base Camp, commending them for their indomitable spirit and setting a new benchmark in mountaineering, the army said.

On September 27, Lt Gen Sharma called on Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta and discussed the current situation in violence-hit Leh town.

The meeting focused on the overall security scenario, emerging challenges in the region, and the need for enhanced coordination between civil administration and the armed forces to maintain peace and stability, emphasising the importance of preparedness and synergy in addressing any contingency, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson had said.