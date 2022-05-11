Lucknow University professor booked for remarks on Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against a professor at the Hindi Department of Lucknow University on May 10 over his alleged derogatory remarks on Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Hindu saints during a debate program.

This came hours after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at Lucknow University on Tuesday against Professor Ravikant Chandan.

The FIR was registered against the professor in Hasanganj Police Station for allegedly inciting religious sentiments and tarnishing the image of the university by spreading propaganda through social media.

The University administration has also sought clarification from the Professor, asking him to give a written answer to the complaints of students.

A student of the university, Aman Dubey and an inmate of Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hostel lodged a case with the police.

In his complaint, Dubey alleged that Professor Ravikant Chandan of Hindi Department, in a video dated May 9, 2022, had made indecent remarks.

Dubey alleged in his complaint that the professor “hurt the sentiments of Hindu students, and he also attempted to vitiate the harmony of the University. When he was confronted by the students after the video was leaked, the professor called goons who attempted to assault the protesters. Apart from this, malpractices are being done through social media. Due to this the image of the university and the students are being tarnished.

“I, therefore, request the police to register a case in this connection and take preventive measures,” he said

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 153-A, 504, and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 166 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.