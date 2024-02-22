Lucky Ali Hyderabad concert 2024: Date, timings, ticket prices

Hyderabad: Iconic singer Lucky Ali, who has given us timeless classics like ‘O Sanam’, ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’ and ‘Kitni Haseen Zindagi Hai Yeh’, has always been a crowd favourite. And now, Hyderabadis are in for a treat as the legendary singer is all set to perform in their city once again.

Hyderabadis, get ready to immerse yourself in the soulful tunes of Lucky Ali at Salaam Souk Edition 5. The legendary singer will grace the stage on Sunday, February 25, at N Convention near Shilparamam.

Event Timings

The musical extravaganza kicks off at 2 pm on Sunday, ensuring an afternoon and evening filled lots of fun and food with magical melodies.

Lucky Ali Hyderabad Concert Ticket Prices and Availability

Passes for the concert were initially priced at Rs 149, but due to high demand, prices have increased to Rs 249. The subsequent batch at Rs 249 is already sold out! Currently, the only available tickets are priced at Rs 799, and you can grab them on Book My Show and Paytm Insider.

About Salaam Souk – Edition 5

Salaam Souk, a bi-annual cultural festival, is set to enchant the city with its fifth edition, powered by Telangana Tourism and in association with the Consulate of Turkey. This cultural extravaganza promises a delightful night featuring not only Lucky Ali’s live concert but also a blend of culinary delights, cultural wonders, and much more.

Fans from across the city are expected to flock to the event, making it a night to remember!