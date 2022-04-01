Lucky Ali to quit music? Here’s what he said

Mumbai: Iconic singer Lucky Ali’s magical and unconventional husky voice was a part of every 90’s kid. He is one yesteryear singer who had carved a niche for himself in the Indie pop genre during the 90s – early 2000’s and is still loved by millions. Although he has been away from Bollywood for quite some time now, he still manages to sooth one’s soul with impromptu gigs, albums and concerts.

And now, a big news about Lucky Ali is coming in. The singer recently shared that he is contemplating retirment from music industry. During his recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the 63-year-old said, “I have been thinking of it (retiring) for a long time. I think of it as more of a responsibility than anything else. When my kids started their music label, I thought I was on my way out. I was prepared for it.”

If he is really planning to quit music, then we all for sure are going to miss his heart-touching and mesmerising voice!

On the work front, Lucky Ali is gearing up for his upcoming series of tracks, starting with Intezaar which will release on April 6. He is known for some of his hit tracks – Oh Sanam, Anjaani Raho Mein, Kitni Haseen Zindagi and Na Tum Jano Na Hum, to name a few.