Lucky draws for Indiramma Towers begin in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday, August 28, participated in the lucky draw for Indiramma Towers in Nampally Assembly Constituency, where slips were drawn from a lot of 288 names.

A total of 7,340 flats have been allocated in 16 Assembly constituencies in the Core Urban Region (CURE). People not selected in this round were asked not to lose hope, as the government plans to build 1 lakh Indiramma Houses, a press release by the government said.

The minister emphasised that the lucky draw is taking place with utmost transparency and in the presence of the media and the beneficiaries.

Each house will have an area of approximately 525 square feet. The buildings will have up to 10 floors and will be equipped with all basic amenities, including lifts.

Registration for the houses will be done free of cost and owners will be able to sell the houses after 10 years, if the need arises, Ponguleti said. If any emergency arises before that, people will be able to obtain a loan by pledging the registration documents in a bank.

Little girl wins house for her family

In Nampally, lots were drawn for 67 flats. MLA Majid Hussain, Housing Managing Director VP Goutham, Collector Priyanka Ala and other officials were present at the event.

Live: Hon’ble Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy Garu Participates in Lucky Draw for Selection of Beneficiaries for Indiramma Indlu Towers Under CURE | Vets Gardens, Red Hills, Nampally https://t.co/WP6OSGXmlY — Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (@INC_Ponguleti) August 28, 2026

Ponguleti also participated in the draw of lots in Mailardevpally (Rajendranagar constituency) where a token was drawn by a little child, and by sheer luck, the house went to her own family.

అదృష్టం అంటే ఇదేనేమో..



రాజేంద్రనగర్‌ నియోజకవర్గంలోని మైలార్‌దేవుపల్లి పరిధికి సంబంధించి లక్ష్మీగూడలో నిర్వహించిన లక్కీడ్రా టోకెన్ ను ఒక చిన్నోడితో తీపించినపుడు ఆ చిన్నోడి కుటుంబానికే వరించిన ఇల్లు.



పేదల సొంతింటి కల తీర్చాలనే ఈ ప్రభుత్వ సంకల్పానికి, దేవుడి ఆశీస్సులు తోడైనట్టు… pic.twitter.com/JgDNSWhVTR — Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (@INC_Ponguleti) August 28, 2026

Reservations

Reservations are also being implemented in each constituency, with SCs being allocated 14 per cent, STs being allocated five per cent, BCs being allocated 16 per cent and people with disabilities being allocated five per cent.

Another 10 per cent reservation is being given to sanitation workers, Class 4 employees and outsourcing employees.

The draw process is being livestreamed on the Telangana Housing Board’s website. On Friday, draws were held in Nampally, Quthbullapur, Secunderabad Cantonment and Rajendranagar Assembly constituencies.

Also Read Telangana minister slams Centre for delay in Indiramma funds

600 beneficiaries selected for 480 flats

The Housing Minister explained that 600 beneficiaries will be selected in each constituency for 480 flats. Afterwards, officials will conduct a field-level verification, and if any selected individuals are found ineligible, an opportunity will be given to the remaining 120 beneficiaries.

Draws will continue for the next three days, taking place at Khairtabad, Kukatpally, Amberpet and Bahadurpura on August 29 and at Serilingampally, Malakpet, Ibrahimpatnam and Medchal on August 30.

On August 31, draws will be held at Malkajgiri, Sanathnagar, Maheshwaram and Karwan.

Applications have been invited till September 3 for houses in LB Nagar, Goshamahal, Musheerabad and Chandrayangutta constituencies.