Ludhiana: Two held with over one kg smuggled gold from Dubai

Both are residents of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, but are currently living in Amritsar.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 11th September 2023 11:06 am IST
Ludhiana: Two held with over one kg smuggled gold from Dubai
Representational photo

Ludhiana: Two people have been arrested here for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai in the form of gold paste, police said on Sunday.

Peoples Career

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said they recovered 1.230 kg of gold paste based on a tip-off.

Those arrested have been identified as 30-year-old Azad Singh and 22-year-old Ashu Kumar alias Ashu, Sidhu said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Indian comedian Vir Das brings tour to UAE, Oman and Bahrain; details here

Both are residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, but are currently living in Amritsar, he added.

The Police Commissioner said two others, including alleged mastermind Puneet Singh alias Guru, who live in Dubai, are absconding.

The arrested persons revealed during interrogation that Guru used to lure unsuspecting passengers to act as conduits by paying for their tickets or Rs 20,000 in cash, police said, adding he then used to hand over the gold paste packet to them to be delivered in Amritsar.

Also Read
Ronaldo opens his hotel for victims of earthquake in Morocco

The Police Commissioner said the modus operandi of the gang also used to include the marking of bags containing gold paste packets and sending the picture of the conduit to their receiver on WhatsApp to identify the courier.

He added that the recovered gold paste is valued at Rs 75 lakh in the international market.

Sidhu said more than 50 such consignments amounting to more than Rs 30 crore have been smuggled by this gang through the Amritsar airport alone in the last one-and-a-half months.

He added that the Customs department has been informed and further investigations were being carried out.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 11th September 2023 11:06 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button